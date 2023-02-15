HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — February is American Heart Month, and Eyewitness News and Owensboro Health are helping raise awareness on health disease through a local blood drive.

On February 17, the Western Kentucky Blood Mobile will be at the station giving employees and the community the opportunity to give blood.

Each donor will receive a free t-shirt from the blood center as well as a free non-fasting cholesterol check. Eyewitness News will have door prizes for the donors to sign up to win.

You can sign up by clicking here or scanning the flowcode below. Eyewitness News WEHT is located at 800 Marywood Drive, Henderson, Ky. The drive will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.