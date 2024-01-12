UPDATE: Fire crews have cleared the scene & Public Works officials will continue to clear debris.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Crews with the Henderson Fire Department are currently on the scene of a downed tree that has landed on the back of a house on Blue Grass Drive.

Dispatch says the call for this incident came in at 6:55 p.m. Officials say no injuries have been reported, but the tree did down some power lines, one of which is touching the house.

“Probably 60 feet tall, it hit a house, knocked out some windows, damaged some of the vehicles and part of the structure,” says Assistant Chief Chad Moore with the Henderson Fire Department.

This is a developing story.