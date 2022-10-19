Officer Poynter is sworn in by Mayor Austin (Courtesy: HPD)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A little over one year after his retirement from the force, a familiar face will be returning to the Henderson Police Department in a new role.

Earlier Wednesday, the police department got together as Officer Jermaine Poynter was sworn in by Mayor Steve Austin. Officer Poynter retired from the police department in March of 2021 at the rank of a Major.

“We appreciate our officers wanting to come back and continue serving our community any way they can!” says the Henderson Police Department on Facebook.

He returns to the department as School Resource Officer for the community. In an interview with Henderson Living before his retirement, Officer Poynter said what he enjoys most is building and establishing positive relationships with Henderson youth as a role model.

