HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Día de los Muertos, more commonly known in the states as ‘Day of the Dead’, is a longtime Mexican tradition that honors families departed loved ones.

People in Henderson were able to celebrate this holiday and reconnect during this weekend’s ‘Day of the Dead’ festival.

The event in Central Park was filled with colorful costumes, traditional food and live music. There was also a faux graveyard where families could decorate a plot with photos and other items that remind them of their deceased loved ones.

Later Saturday night, a candlelight procession was held. Día de los Muertos is observed in Mexico this year on November 1 and 2.

