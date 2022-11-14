HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A fire has been reported at the True Vine Inn.

Crews are on the scene on a fire at the True Vine Inn at Henderson. The building is located on the Henderson strip.

The fire broke out around 9:15 a.m., and details are still sketchy. Traffic is backed up on the Southbound Bridges.

The Henderson Police Department (HPD) is on the scene of the blaze. HPD says there are road closures in the area, and the bridge is down to one southbound lane. Police say it is believed that no one is injured and everyone is out of the building. HPD asks for people to please try to avoid the area until the fire department is able to put the fire out.

Courtsey: Stefanie Small

The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) reports that the first arriving unit said the second floor was fully involved with fire, as of 9:16 a.m. HFD says the report they received claimed that fire was coming out of a room. Fire officials say management believes the occupants are out of the building.

HFD says primary searches were completed, and part of the roof has collapsed. Officials say this is now a defensive operation. HFD notes county volunteer units are on scene as the location counts as in the county and not in the city of Henderson. HFD says it will continue to assist.

Officials say multiple roof systems, which are newer roofs built on top of older roofs, are making it difficult to fully extinguish the fire.

Courtesy: Henderson Police Department

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.