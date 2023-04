HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Fire crews responded to the Dollar Tree on South Green Street earlier Friday evening.

According to the Henderson Fire Department, firefighters removed what was left of the business’ sign that was allegedly damaged by strong winds. The department shared photos of the process on social media shortly before 7:30 p.m.

(Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)

Officials say they removed the rest of the sign as a precautionary measure since it was so close to the parking lot and nearby Green Street’s southbound lanes.