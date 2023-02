HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) –Volunteer fire departments and EMA officials responded to a water rescue Wednesday evening.

Henderson Dispatch officials say a woman got her car stuck in water near the area of Nugent Road and Old River Road.

Officials on scene say the driver veered off the road and into the water. We’re told she has been rescued. Our Eyewitness News crew on scene was told crews are waiting on a tow-truck to retrieve the car from the water.