HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Penn Station on Barrett Court in Henderson is temporarily closed. Restaurant officials have confirmed that this closure is due to a food supplier strike.

Officials say that US Foods services roughly 1900 Penn Station locations. The strike began earlier this week after contract negotiations with the Teamsters Union failed.

Officials say the decision to close the Henderson location was made so that they could maintain supplies to other locations in the Tri-State. They also say they expect the Henderson location to re-open tomorrow.