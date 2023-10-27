HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Schools confirm that an assistant middle school football coach was dismissed following a recent incident with a KHSAA official.
Henderson Police were called to investigate an alleged assault during the annual game between North Junior High and South Junior High Schools on October 21.
The unidentified former middle school assistant coach in question is accused of hitting a referee in the back of the head.
We know that the police investigation was sent to County Attorney Steve Gold’s office who will determine if charges will be filed in the matter.
Officials with Henderson County Schools released a statement:
We are aware of an incident that recently occurred at a middle school football game involving an assistant middle school coach and a KHSAA official. The matter was immediately reviewed and the coach involved is no longer affiliated with our school system. Henderson County Schools will not tolerate any form of abuse or harassment of a sports official. Our district has the utmost respect for the officials who dedicate their time and expertise to ensure a fair and safe environment for our student-athletes. They are a critical part of our athletic community, and we are committed to supporting them in every possible way.