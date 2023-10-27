HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Schools confirm that an assistant middle school football coach was dismissed following a recent incident with a KHSAA official.

Henderson Police were called to investigate an alleged assault during the annual game between North Junior High and South Junior High Schools on October 21.

The unidentified former middle school assistant coach in question is accused of hitting a referee in the back of the head.

We know that the police investigation was sent to County Attorney Steve Gold’s office who will determine if charges will be filed in the matter.

Officials with Henderson County Schools released a statement: