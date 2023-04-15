HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Henderson woman that passed away in the tragic Louisville mass shooting will be laid to rest.

Juliana Maria Farmer was 45-years-old when she died earlier this week. People who knew her tell us that she was an employee at the Evansville branch of Old National Bank before moving to the Louisville area. Her obituary states that she had worked at the bank exactly two weeks and one day before the shooting.

Juliana was a graduate of Henderson County High School and attended Ivy Tech Community College, according to her obituary.

Visitation will be at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson Friday, April 21, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral arrangements were set for Saturday April 22, 2023 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 11:00 a.m.