HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A gun show will be in Henderson January 14 and 15.

RK Shows says the Kenny Woods Gun Show will have a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear. Event organizers say vendors will also be available to teach people, answer their questions, and help people find exactly what they’re looking for.

RK Shows says safety is first at all of its events, so there will be security and check-in points for the safety of attendees and vendors.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for people 13 and older cost $10, while tickets for people 12 and younger cost $4. The show will be at Lumber Yard Event Center.

You can find more information here.