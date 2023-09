HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Engineer Nick Stallings advised that as a part of a bridge replacement project, a portion of Hatchet Mill Road will be closed September 8 through October 20.

Officials say the bridge being replaced is located just west of East W H Negley Road around the 6100 block of Hatchet Mill.

A news release notes for residents living east of this closure the suggested detour route is Chaney Road to Farley Road.