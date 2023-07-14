HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Joint Task Force took two into custody with a long history with the law for a search warrant and allegedly trafficking multiple drugs.

According to authorities, on July 12, the Task Force executed the search warrant for a residence in the 10 block of North Adams Street and found approximately three pounds of marijuana, over a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, ecstasy pills, a handgun and evidence of trafficking controlled substances.

Authorities state they took Tyrone Williams, 41, and Stanley Ward, 37, into custody, and inside the home were two children under the age of four.

Authorities say Williams and Ward have long histories of run ins with the law. Williams was found to have over ten previous felony convictions with a criminal history spanning four states.

He was charged with:

Trafficking in Marijuana > 8oz, 2nd or > offense

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree-2nd or > offense

Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree-2nd or > offense

Trafficking a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a School

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Endangering the Welfare of a Minor

Ward was found to have seven previous felony convictions with a criminal history spanning five states. He was also arrested on a bench warrant out of Henderson County.

He was charged with:

Trafficking in Marijuana > 8oz, 2nd or > offense

Trafficking a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a School

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Endangering the Welfare of a Minor