HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department is on scene of an accident with injuries near the intersection of Highway 41 North and Barrett Boulevard.

Dispatch advised to responding fire officials that the accident was a head-on collision. According to EFD, the first-arriving officer reported that northbound traffic will be stopped while crews work the scene.

First responders urge drivers to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene as quickly and safely as possible.

Injuries caused by the accident are currently unknown.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.