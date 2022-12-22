HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Heath Cox, a veteran of the Henderson Police Department before his retirement earlier this year, will return to the city of Henderson to fill the re-established position of assistant city manager.

Officials say the decision to hire Cox was finalized on December 22, during a special meeting of the Board of Commissioners. The position of assistant city manager has not been filled since City Manager William L. “Buzzy” Newman held it for nine years from 2008 to 2017.

Mayor-elect Brad Staton said, “We have a number of projects on the cusp of kicking off in the areas of expanding our housing inventory, attracting significant new tourism-related projects, a very structured Inner City Improvement Plan, among many others. Once you add all this together and couple it with day-to-day administrative duties and the need for succession planning, it just makes sense for us to add back the assistant city manager position at this time.”

Cox will join the administration team at the city of Henderson on January 9.