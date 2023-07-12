HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – City officials terminated an employee contract for an officer with Henderson Police Department (HPD).

The city of Henderson announced during a public hearing on July 11, the termination of Officer Cameron Shelton from HPD. Officials say after a disciplinary hearing the Board of Commissioners collectively found in favor of Henderson Police Chief Sean McKinney’s recommendation for termination.

According to documents obtained through an open record request, Shelton was terminated for various allegations including doing donuts in a police vehicle in John James Audubon State Park and going to a gas station more or less than 39 times over 18 days.

Mayor Brad Staton shared, “It’s never a good day when we have to part ways with a police officer. After a lengthy disciplinary hearing, the commission unanimously found sufficient evidence to uphold the police chief’s recommendation for termination. We respect and appreciate our men and women who are charged with keeping us safe and the department holds them to a high standard of conduct and professionalism. Sometimes difficult decisions must be made to enforce those standards.”

