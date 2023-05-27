HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many boaters hoping to get out onto the water this Memorial Day weekend are still waiting in Henderson.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Henderson Police Department posted on social media announcing that the Hayes Boat Ramp was temporarily closed.

According to police on scene, someone dropped an object in the water and officials are trying to find it. Officials would not tell us what the object is.

Although there is no exact estimate for when the ramp will be re-opened, the police department says it is expected to stay closed for a few hours.

(Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)

We’re told the closure is not related to the ongoing manhunt for escaped Ohio inmate Bradley Gillespie.

Our Eyewitness News crew says a dive team is on scene as of 5:30 p.m.

UP NEXT: Memorial Day services in the Tri-State