HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — As part of their weekly Guest Bartender Night, the Henderson Brewing Company will be giving back to the community in a big way.

Brewing staff tells us they will host a guest bartender from a local nonprofit every Wednesday night and will donate 10% of sales and 100% of tips.

This week, they are helping raise money for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana. The head brewer says he enjoys working with local nonprofits.

“Wednesday’s, we try to schedule as many no-profits as possible, locally if we can for what’s called our ‘Guest Bartender Night,'” says Head Brewer Doug Laramie. “What we do is basically we invite and organization in, and we tell them that we are going to commit to them 10% of our sales and 100% of the tips to their organization.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a nonprofit that partners adult mentors with kids to nurture children and strengthen communities.