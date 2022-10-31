HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two years and two locations later, a Henderson business is getting a new start on Halloween.

“A costumed Halloween ribbon cutting on a dark and drizzly morning was delightfully on brand for welcoming Corkscrew Curiosities as a new Chamber member and new Main Street business today!” says the Henderson KY Chamber of Commerce.

Officials say two cousins, Kyla and Jasmine, opened the business on Halloween two years ago inside The Elm. The name was a nod to their grandmother who ran the Corkscrew Deli in Henderson many years ago.

“Kyla and Jasmine are wonderful examples of young entrepreneurs who are bringing new vibrance and excitement back to Main Street in the last few years.” the chamber says on social media. “We’re wishing them many years of success!”

All customers that came in got 13% off if they were in costume or a Halloween outfit.