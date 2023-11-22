HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Deaconess officials say the Henderson Cardiopulmonary Rehab completed a patient challenge that collected over 400 pounds of food to donate to a food bank in Henderson.

Deaconess says for each week of the challenge, patients read nutrition labels to look for foods that were low in sodium, high in fiber, low in fat and more. Patients learned some nutrition knowledge while donating this holiday season.

Officials posted, “Thank you to all our patients who participated in this challenge and provided nutritious food for the community.”