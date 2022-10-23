HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Driving around Henderson, you may have noticed a local church stocked up on pumpkins this fall season.

Volunteers with the First Assembly of God have been out selling pumpkins ahead of Halloween. Church members tell us this is the second year for the church’s pumpkin patch.

While experts say low pumpkin supply this year could impact prices, church officials say they haven’t made any changes to their pricing.

“Families come out here, our community and our Tri-State area,” says events director Doné McAlvain. “They come out and, actually, it’s more about having pictures. And they also are buying pumpkins for missions. That’s been a really good experience I think for us this year.”

Organizers say money raised from pumpkin sales goes to missionaries in the Tri-State and around the world.