HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the City of Henderson have announced the schedule for trash collection and services at the landfill and transfer station for the week of Veterans Day.

Trash collection will follow its normal schedule Monday, November 6 through Wednesday, November 8. As Friday, November 10 will be a holiday for city employees, there will be no trash collection for the day. Thursday and Friday collection routes will both be handled on Thursday, November 9. Residential trash collection will start at 5:00 a.m. Monday through Thursday.