HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Football fans and the Henderson community are remembering pro football star and Super Bowl champion Sam Ball — a Henderson local who played for the Henderson County Colonels, Kentucky Wildcats and Baltimore Colts.

Ball died Monday at age 79, but Eyewitness News is hearing from people who say he had a positive influence on them. They say they will miss Ball and his big personality.

Others say they will not forget how Ball treated them well, was kind to everyone, loved talking about football and how he served as a good role model.

“Sam never forgot who he was — Sam never forgot where he was from,” said Steve Tow, who connected with Ball while attending football camp when he was younger. “He was very prideful of this area here in Western Kentucky. We were all very lucky to have someone who represented us on such a grand stage.”

Some community members also tell us Ball was proud of his accomplishments in the NFL and just as proud of his accomplishments in the business world in Henderson.