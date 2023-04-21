HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After 37 years leading the Lady Colonel basketball team, Coach Jeff Haile has retired. Henderson County High School announced his retirement over social media Friday morning.

Haile started his coaching career at the high school in 1986 and finished off his historic run with a 821-240 record, according to the school. He led the Lady Colonels to win 25 district championships and 19 regional championships.

(Courtesy: Lady Colonel Basketball / Facebook)

HCHS Athletic Director Mark Andrews spoke about his experiences with Haile after the news of his retirement broke.

“I’ve known Coach Haile for about 25 years. What he has done for the girls’ basketball program at Henderson County High School is nothing short of amazing,” Andrews says. “He has instilled the qualities of dedication, determination, and positive character in hundreds of student-athletes.”

One of the greatest achievements Coach Haile received was when he was inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

“His high expectations have created a culture that is respected throughout our community and across the state,” Andrews adds. “He has been a great mentor and friend to me.”

Athletics officials say Haile’s teams never finished with a losing record during his career as head coach. Haile most recently led the Lady Colonels to the KHSAA State Tournament in Lexington.