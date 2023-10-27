HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A student with Henderson County Schools passed away after a vehicle hit the child Thursday night.

Officials with Henderson County Schools released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened to confirm the tragic passing of one of our students from South Heights Elementary School. We have made grief counselors available to students and staff. On Fridays, we usually wear maroon in Henderson County Schools, but today we wear blue in support of South Heights. Our primary focus is on providing support to our students, staff, and the affected community during this challenging time. At this time, we kindly request that the media and members of the public respect the privacy and grief of the family and our school family. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this time of loss and grief.