HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Schools’ Summer Meal program will officially begin on May 31 and will run through July 28 with a closure during the week of July 4.

Meals will be served daily at the following school locations:

Jefferson Elementary School

Bend Gate Elementary School

North Middle School

Henderson County High School

Officials say the school cafeteria will serve breakfast to students from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mobile Routes will only have lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The routes are:

Route 1:

Woodland 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Fair Acres 10:50 a.m. – 11:05 a.m.

Holiday Motel 11:15 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

Corydon (A.B. Chandler Elementary School parking lot) 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Route 2:

Harding Mobile Home 10:50 a.m. -11:05 a.m.

Presidential Trailer Park 11:20 a.m. -11:35 a.m.

Carriage Mobile Homes 11:40 a.m. -12:00 p,m.

Route 3:

Shady Tree Mobile Home Park 10:30 a.m. -10:45 p.m.

Sunset Trailer Park 10:50 a.m. -11:05 a.m.

Saddlebrook Apts 11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Spottsville (Spottsville Elementary School parking lot) 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

HCS says, additionally, lunch will be provided daily at the Salvation Army and the JFK Center, and with the Henderson County Public Library’s summer reading program. Officials note that this means that all meals must be consumed on-site either on the mobile routes or at the dine-in locations. HCS says children receiving the meals must remain on site, and family members are no longer allowed to pick up meals and take them away from the food service site.

Officials say the meals are available at no cost to all children and youth ages 18 and younger or a person 19 to 21 years of age who has a mental or physical disability and still participates in a school program. HCS says adults may buy a meal for $3.50.

For more information, please contact Paige O’Nan, Director of Child Nutrition, at 270-831-5000 or paige.onan@henderson.kyschools.us.