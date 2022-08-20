HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says multiple people were injured after a crash on Saturday.

Officers say the crash happened along the 2000 block of US Highway 41 North. According to a police report, a blue Ford Escape traveling south collided with a grey Ford truck after the truck turned in front of the Escape. This happened just outside the McDonalds parking lot.

HPD says two people and a juvenile were transported by EMS to the hospital for their injuries.

