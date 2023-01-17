HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say a traffic stop led to a massive drug bust and two behind bars.

On Tuesday, officers pulled over Bradley Brewer as he drove on I-69 near Henderson. According to a police report, around 1,000 fentanyl pills and lots of cash were found inside the car.

Bradley Brewer and his passenger Dana Thomas were taken into custody and booked into the Henderson County Jail for Aggravated Trafficking in a Controlled Substance.

Police say the Evansville Joint Task Force also helped with the investigation and found a large amount of synthetic marijuana, meth, cocaine and fentanyl pills during a Michigan Street search warrant.

The Henderson Joint Task Force says they will keep working with the Kentucky State Police to make the community safer by holding accountable those responsible for bringing dangerous drugs, such as fentanyl, into the community.

