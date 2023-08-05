HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Around July 24, the Henderson Emergency Operations Center says it received a new drone, a DJI M30T purchased from a grant by the Community Foundation of Western Kentucky.

Officials say the M30T is considered by the industry as the “First Responder” drone, and is already in service and has been used to assist local agencies.

(Courtesy: Henderson Emergency Operations Center)

(Courtesy: Henderson Emergency Operations Center)

A spokesperson for the organization posted, “We’re very thankful to add this very powerful tool that can assist in so many missions like search and rescue for lost, missing or overdue persons, structure fire scene management, transportation incidents and much more.”