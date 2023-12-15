HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After a fire set back construction, the Poindexter family says they’ll be moving into their new home soon.

In July, the family’s Habitat for Humanity home was still being built when it was damaged by a fire along with several other homes in the 100 block of Thompson Street. Habitat officials involved in the home construction say it was a very personal setback for them.

“In 2012, my family (and I were) down in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and we get a phone call that our house was on fire,” says construction manager Larry MacDowell. “We come home and it was totally burned down; people don’t realize what it’s like.”

After many delays, the Poindexter family will be able to move in by the second week of January.