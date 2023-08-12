HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson father who was once desperately trying to contact his son, who is currently in Maui, can now be at ease.

On Friday, Rodney Yates told us he finally made contact with his son, who he says is doing “OK.” His son, John Sweat, moved to Maui earlier this year with his wife and four children.

He says the fires have not reached their home, but they do not have power or running water. Yates says the cell connection was spotty, but to hear his granddaughters’ voices, as well as his son’s, was enough to put him at ease.