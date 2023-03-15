HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department has crews on scene of a house fire on the 800 block of First Street.

Dispatch tells us the call came in around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the Henderson Fire Department, a barbecue grill that was too close to the home started the fire.

(Courtesy: Henderson Fire Department)

Officials say the fire self-ventilated through the attic before firefighters arrived. Photos shared by the Henderson Fire Department show smoke billowing out from the rear of the home.

Our crew on scene tells us first-responders have shut down First and Alvasia Street in the area.

No injuries are reported at this time. We have a crew on scene to bring you more information.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

