HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson firefighters sprung into action last month when a 22-year-old pregnant woman went into labor and started giving birth in an unexpected place.

The fire department says the woman and her family were on their way to the hospital when they realized they weren’t going to make it in time. The family thought fast and dialed 911. Dispatch and AMR officials coached the family through the baby’s delivery while fire officials rushed to the scene.

According to HFD, crews arrived and found the pregnant woman reclined in the passenger seat of the family’s minivan. Officials say it appeared the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck. The soon-to-be mother was directed to keep pushing while one of the fire officials freed the cord.

“The baby girl was successfully delivered, breathing was established, and the child was covered for warmth and placed on the mother,” the fire department said in a social media post.

Fire officials say EMS then arrived and took over care for the mother and her newborn baby.