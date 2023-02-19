HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department responded to a dethatched garage fire Sunday afternoon in the area of Third and Adam Street.

The fire department shared photos of crews dousing the flames, which could be seen shooting out from underneath the roof. Their social media post detailing the fire was published around 3:15 p.m.

(Courtesy: Henderson Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Henderson Fire Department)

According to the fire department, no injuries were reported and officials have the fire under control.

HFD asks the public to avoid the area as it is congested with emergency vehicles at this time.