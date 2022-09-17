HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A western Kentucky girl had a day full of surprises thanks to a partnership between Walmart, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments. That is because today was ‘Charlee’s Day’ at the Henderson Walmart, in honor of Charlee Hight.

Charlee is four years old and suffers from a serious food allergy, seizures, autism and a rare genetic disorder. She was also diagnosed with Mitochondrial Disease last year.

“She is our miracle baby,” says Charlee’s mom, Emily Hight.

Hight says she did not have the words to describe how she felt when seeing Charlee’s eyes light up.

“I have cried many times today. It is incredible. It is so awesome that she was nominated to do this. It’s just one day out of the hospital where it’s about her and she can do something fun,” she says.

Charlee, her brother, and her sister each hopped into the cab of a Walmart truck as Charlee became an honorary Walmart driver.

“She is an adorable a sweet little angel,” says Bert Mills, a Walmart truck driver.

Mills says meeting Charlee changed his life.

“That little girl right there, put a whole new perspective on life and what we go through. That joy she had today, you can’t get it just anywhere,” he says.

Mills, along with the team of truck drivers and first responders, led a convoy from the Ramada Inn to Walmart. Inside the store, a group of employees provided a grand welcome full of surprises.

“She was just on cloud nine. And we are just so thankful that Walmart and these amazing men and women did this for our little girl,” Hight says.

The celebration ended with a balloon release. Each one had a card explaining Charlee’s condition, and a number to call to give well wishes.