HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Students in the Henderson County High School Career and Technical Education program got a closer look at the manufacturing world.

Around 100 students were given a tour of a factory that houses five manufacturers. Event organizers say this is a way for students to see the complexity of tasks performed at a work site and the academic skills in use. The companies that hosted the event say it’s a great motivational tool for students to excel in their future programs.