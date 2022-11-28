HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A tradition a little over two decades in the making continues on in Henderson.

Around 22 years ago, homeowner Susan McVicar decided she wanted to do something special for the holiday season. Icicle lights had just come out, and it gave her the perfect idea. That year, all six houses along Colonial Drive came together and unveiled their special light display.

“Since then it’s just ballooned,” she explains. “Neighbors have moved. We’ve gotten new neighbors in, and it happens to be that the neighbors that are all in this year at this time are 110% in on this.”

Neighbors call it, “Christmas in the Court”. The long running tradition typically starts the weekend after Thanksgiving. Everyone is encouraged to view their displays, which typically turn on around 4:30 p.m. daily.

UP NEXT: Hallmark Channel reveals 2022 holiday movie lineup