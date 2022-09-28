HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A new aquatic center could be coming to Henderson and officials say it might cost the city millions.

Several plans are still being considered. The city commission met Tuesday afternoon to go over the findings of a new study. As of now, there are three proposals.

One is an estimated $18M project — another would cost the city $15.5M. A third option would include a partnership with the YMCA and is estimated at $13M.

Officials say the study noted Henderson is underserved by aquatic programs.

“There’s definitely a need for not only a regulation competition pool for the high school, but for the ability to have lap swimming and swimming lessons for the community, especially lessons since we are on the river and it is vitally important to teach the kids how to swim,” explains councilman George Deines.

We’re told a new aquatic center is also needed so swimmers at Henderson County High School would have a place to practice.