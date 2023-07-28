HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson’s Sunset District allows for patrons to carry, possess and consume alcohol on some of the downtown sidewalks.

One resident who was born-and-raised in the city says ultimately the program is positive.

“I think it makes people feel more comfortable, so they don’t have to hide stuff,” resident Randy Monsen said. “The only thing I don’t like is when people get out of control and do things they shouldn’t do, you know. It’s a matter of moderation and behaviors.”

Sunset District drinking hours are only active upon request on Fridays and Saturdays between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Patrons must drink from a city-approved cup and must wear the Sunset District wrist band.

Outside alcohol is prohibited.

Rockhouse on the River is one of the businesses which distributes the approved wristbands and cups.

Staff members say they know the safest practices when drinking is involved.

“You want to make sure they’re not too intoxicated and stuff like that, so we all have trained our bartenders and make sure our servers and bartenders know how to go about that,” restaurant manager Josh Harris said. “I think it’s all just making a teamwork effort to make sure it’s all taken care of safely.”

One resident says the Sunset District has been beneficial for both those who visit Henderson and live in it.

“It makes people see each other more often and interact, and that’s always a good thing for community. We’re a good community,” Monsen said. “We like to get out and talk with each other and see each other and do business together and share thing.”