HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says a 38-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after turning himself in.

Authorities say Michael J. Green showed up at the Henderson County Jail and was taken into custody on warrants of Rape 2nd Degree (No Force) and Sodomy 3rd Degree. According to the sheriff’s office, both charges against him are felonies.

Authorities say the warrants were served against him without incident. Detectives say they obtained the warrants for his arrest during the ongoing investigation.

