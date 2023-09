HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man with a lengthy record with law enforcement has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for multiple charges.

Commonwealth Attorney Herbert McKee Jr. announced on Facebook that Jacob Willingham, 26, of Henderson, was sentenced on Monday for charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Willingham was previously arrested in 2017, 2021 and 2022 for separate assault, gun, trafficking and gun charges.