HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Henderson man will spend the next 20 years behind bars.

Commonwealth Attorney Herbert McKee Jr. announced that Cameron Royster, 24, was sentenced for charges of rape and sodomy.

According to the Henderson County Detention Center, Royster was arrested by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office on July 5, 2023 and was also charged with sexual abuse. The jail states Royster committed the crimes to a victim under the age of 12.