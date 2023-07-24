HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Lions Club will distribute nearly $45,000 to more than 35 Henderson-area nonprofits during two upcoming meetings set for August 1 and August 8.

Officials state the groups that will receive the grants include

Audubon Kids Zone

A.B. Chandler Elementary School

Bluegrass in the Park, Brain Injury Camp

Chloe Randolph Organization

College Foundation Inc.

Defending Heros Project

Distinguished Young Women

Experiencing Autism Together

Father Bradley Shelter for Women

Harbor House Men’s Center

Healing Reins of Kentucky

Henderson Arts Alliance

Henderson County Diabetes Coalition

HCHS Youth Service Center

Henderson Christian Outreach

Henderson City/County Rescue Squad

Henderson Happy Feet

Henderson Leadership Initiative

Henderson Music Preservation Society

Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church

Henderson Police Foundation 1000

Henderson Recreation Association

Henderson Veterans Memorial Foundation

Henderson County YMCA

Infinite Hope

Juneteenth HLL

Marshas’ Place Pregnancy Center

Matthew 25 Aids Services

North Middle School

Ohio Valley Art League

Riverview School

Salvation Army

South Middle School YCS

Tri-County Special Olympics

Volunteer and Information Center

Officials say the Lions raise money each year through a one-night live auction, the Henderson Lions Arts and Crafts Festival at Audubon State Park, lemon shake-up sales at the Henderson Tri-Fest and a new event added this year, a golf scramble at the Bridges Golf Course.

The meetings begin at noon in the Community Room at the Henderson County Library.