HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Lions Club will distribute nearly $45,000 to more than 35 Henderson-area nonprofits during two upcoming meetings set for August 1 and August 8.
Officials state the groups that will receive the grants include
- Audubon Kids Zone
- A.B. Chandler Elementary School
- Bluegrass in the Park, Brain Injury Camp
- Chloe Randolph Organization
- College Foundation Inc.
- Defending Heros Project
- Distinguished Young Women
- Experiencing Autism Together
- Father Bradley Shelter for Women
- Harbor House Men’s Center
- Healing Reins of Kentucky
- Henderson Arts Alliance
- Henderson County Diabetes Coalition
- HCHS Youth Service Center
- Henderson Christian Outreach
- Henderson City/County Rescue Squad
- Henderson Happy Feet
- Henderson Leadership Initiative
- Henderson Music Preservation Society
- Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
- Henderson Police Foundation 1000
- Henderson Recreation Association
- Henderson Veterans Memorial Foundation
- Henderson County YMCA
- Infinite Hope
- Juneteenth HLL
- Marshas’ Place Pregnancy Center
- Matthew 25 Aids Services
- North Middle School
- Ohio Valley Art League
- Riverview School
- Salvation Army
- South Middle School YCS
- Tri-County Special Olympics
- Volunteer and Information Center
Officials say the Lions raise money each year through a one-night live auction, the Henderson Lions Arts and Crafts Festival at Audubon State Park, lemon shake-up sales at the Henderson Tri-Fest and a new event added this year, a golf scramble at the Bridges Golf Course.
The meetings begin at noon in the Community Room at the Henderson County Library.