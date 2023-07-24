HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Lions Club will distribute nearly $45,000 to more than 35 Henderson-area nonprofits during two upcoming meetings set for August 1 and August 8.

Officials state the groups that will receive the grants include

  • Audubon Kids Zone
  • A.B. Chandler Elementary School
  • Bluegrass in the Park, Brain Injury Camp
  • Chloe Randolph Organization
  • College Foundation Inc.
  • Defending Heros Project
  • Distinguished Young Women
  • Experiencing Autism Together
  • Father Bradley Shelter for Women
  • Harbor House Men’s Center
  • Healing Reins of Kentucky
  • Henderson Arts Alliance
  • Henderson County Diabetes Coalition
  • HCHS Youth Service Center
  • Henderson Christian Outreach
  • Henderson City/County Rescue Squad
  • Henderson Happy Feet
  • Henderson Leadership Initiative
  • Henderson Music Preservation Society
  • Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
  • Henderson Police Foundation 1000
  • Henderson Recreation Association
  • Henderson Veterans Memorial Foundation
  • Henderson County YMCA
  • Infinite Hope
  • Juneteenth HLL
  • Marshas’ Place Pregnancy Center
  • Matthew 25 Aids Services
  • North Middle School
  • Ohio Valley Art League
  • Riverview School
  • Salvation Army
  • South Middle School YCS
  • Tri-County Special Olympics
  • Volunteer and Information Center

Officials say the Lions raise money each year through a one-night live auction, the Henderson Lions Arts and Crafts Festival at Audubon State Park, lemon shake-up sales at the Henderson Tri-Fest and a new event added this year, a golf scramble at the Bridges Golf Course.

The meetings begin at noon in the Community Room at the Henderson County Library.