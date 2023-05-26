HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Redbanks Skilled Nursing marked 50 years of serving Henderson and the surrounding areas with a celebration Friday.

Henderson officials, current and past employees, medical professionals and resident’s families came to celebrate at the nursing home.

Before the city was officially called Henderson, it was known as Red Banks, which is where the facility got its name.

The building opened in 1973 with 140 beds. Five decades later, Redbanks tells us they now have over 200.

“We have been so blessed here. We have wonderful staff,” says Executive Director Shari Newton. “We have wonderful residents, wonderful families. And the community support in Henderson County has just been absolutely incredible.”

This year, Redbanks opened a new hospice unit in partnership with St. Anthony’s Hospice.