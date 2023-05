HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The downtown Henderson riverfront boat docks were recently placed for the 2023 boating season, but the city is asking folks to refrain from using them on May 20.

A news release says the 2nd Street ramp will be closed to due the setup for Summerfest and the 3rd Street ramp will be closed due to the docking of the American Countess.

Officials say the city is asking all boaters to use the Hayes Boat Ramp located in Atkinson Park near Park Field.