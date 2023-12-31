HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – While New Year’s Eve is a great chance to look back on the past year and to ring in 2024, the Henderson Police Department wants to remind everyone to be safe during the holiday.

The department says some safety tips can be the difference such as planning travel options ahead of time, park in a well-lit area and to lock car doors if one must leave one’s car, observe traffic laws if walking, consider having a sober driver to take guests home and stop serving alcohol one hour before the party ends.

The department states New Year’s Day is one of the deadliest days for drunk driving in the country with over 50% of accidents happening due to high levels of alcohol. Because of this, police will be on high alert to stop any impaired driving.