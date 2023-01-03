HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Do you know him? The Henderson Police Department is hoping someone may recognize a recent suspected shoplifter based on a few photos.

Officers shared two images of the man, who was reportedly seen riding a bicycle and wearing a black backpack. Police accuse the man of stealing items from the Rose’s Discount Store, a shop that sits on Zion Road.

Henderson Shoplifting Suspect (Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)

Photos show the man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black mask and brown coat. The Henderson Police Department did not say what the man is accused of stealing, nor what day the alleged theft happened.

If you are able to help identify him, you’re asked to reach out to HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

