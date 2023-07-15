HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police and the local NAACP are working together to make a difference this upcoming school year.

Representatives from the two organizations asked for Henderson Walmart customer to donate money and supplies for the upcoming school year.

The resources collected will be distributed at a first-come, first-serve giveaway on July 29 at the John F. Kennedy Community Center on South Alvasia Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The NAACP says it is an effort to give students the tools they need if their families are experiencing financial troubles.

“It benefits them because some kids are embarrassed to go to school because they don’t have the nicest clothes or the nicest shoes or the nicest school supplies,” said Destinniyiah Floyd, who serves as the Henderson NAACP youth president. “If they’re given stuff that can help them with that, they might want to go to school more.”

School children between kindergarten and sixth grade are eligible to receive supplies.

Parents are eligible to receive home supplies if their child are at or between those grades.