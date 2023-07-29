HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson students went home with free school supplies Saturday.

The Henderson Police Department and the Henderson NAACP gave out backpacks, notebooks, folders and other back-to-school materials and prizes at the John F. Kennedy Center.

Patrons also received free food and the chance to learn more about Henderson Police.

The NAACP says it is happy to provide students with their educational needs.

The chapter’s youth president — Destinniyiah Floyd — says it was important for her to implement the program since she says there was not an opportunity for her when she was growing up.

“I’m very excited. I’ve been wanting to go back to school shopping for a while, and I’m very excited and very happy,” student Abby Koch said.

The NAACP says it wants to make their back-to-school giveaway bigger and better next year.