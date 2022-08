HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) says it is on scene of a bank robbery at German American Bank.

HPD says the suspect has a small tattoo under his left eye. Police do not believe the community is in any danger.



Courtesy: Henderson Police Department

If anyone has any information on the suspect, please contact the HPD Investigations Division at 270-831-1295 or Henderson Dispatch at 270-827-8700.